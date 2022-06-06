Naveen Patnaik buys first ticket of India-South Africa T20 match at Cuttack

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday purchased the first ticket of India-South Africa T20 match, to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12, a CMO official said.
Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, the president Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), and Sanjay Behera, the secretary of OCA, handed over the ticket to the Chief minister at his residence, Naveen Niwas, he said.
Behera briefed the CM about the arrangements made for the smooth sale of tickets, the official added.
The five-match T-20 International series will get underway at Delhi on June 9, followed by the match at Barabati. The third, fourth and fifth matches will be played at Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.
