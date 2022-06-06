UAE's International League T20 to be held from Jan 6 to Feb 12 next year

-
The Emirates Cricket Board will conduct the inaugural International League T20 from January 6 to February 12, 2023, with three IPL franchises owning outfits in the six-team league.
Out of the six franchises, five are Indian companies including Reliance Industries which owns Mumbai Indians, Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group, Delhi Capitals co-owners GMR, Adani Sportsline and Capri Global apart from Lancer Capitals, a company belonging to Manchester United owners Glazer family.
Emirates Cricket Board chairman Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan said: "Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to welcome Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline, broadcaster ZEE and all other stake-holders to the newly established T20 League of UAE.
"Such illustrious, experienced names and entities as partners bodes well for the UAE T20 League. Through the commitment of these partners they have demonstrated confidence in the Emirates Cricket Board as we take the game into the future," the ECB chairman added.
The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to take their local talent to a higher level.
