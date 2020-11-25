New Zealand's Greg Barclay elected International Cricket Council chairman

Greg Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer and director of (NZC) since 2012, has been elected as the new chairman of the Council (ICC).

"It is an honour to be elected as the chair of the Council and I would like to thank my fellow Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth," said Barclay as per an media release.

Barclay, who is currently NZC's representative on the board of the ICC, succeeds Shashank Manohar who stepped down earlier this year. He will step down from his position at NZC to replace Imran Khawaja at the helm, who had stepped in as the interim chairman when Manohar's two-year term ended in July this year.

Barclay was a director of 2015 World Cup and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various and Australian companies.

"I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 Members to create a sustainable future for our sport," said Barclay.

"I'd like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC Chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future," he added.

--IANS

aak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)