Fakhar Zaman out of New Zealand tour after showing Covid-19 symptoms

-
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe Cricket team set to tour Pakistan in October-November amid Covid
Pakistan ready to play but won't run after India for bilateral series: PCB
Pakistan cricketers arrive in England for Test and T20I series
Terrible atmosphere to play bilateral cricket with India: Imran Khan
Second group of corona-negative Pakistan players to depart for UK on Friday
-
Pakistan's limited overs specialist opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand after showing symptoms of Covid-19 before the squad's departure for New Zealand.
The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed late Sunday that Fakhar has fever and is yet to recover in time for the Pakistan squad's departure for the tour early Monday morning.
The board said the decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority.
"Fakhar has been isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected and the PCB's medical panel is now monitoring him," a PCB official said.
He also made it clear that since the team management had not asked for a replacement for Fakhar.
Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem: "Fakhar's covid test report was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever.
"As soon as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel. We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party."
All the players and officials underwent Covid-19 tests on Saturday after assembling at the team hotel in Lahore with all returning negative reports.
A total of 34 players and 15 officials who are part of the Pakistan senior and A squads will leave Monday morning for Auckland via Dubai and will remain 14-day in quarantine and isolation before being allowed to move out of a bio-secure bubble since New Zealand is a Covid free country.
Fakhar, 30, has played three Tests, 47 ODIs and 40 T20 internationals for his country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor