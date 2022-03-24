Not too long to go now, says Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2022

-
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli shared a throwback picture relishing his stylish knock in the cash-rich league ahead of the start of the much-awaited season of the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
The 2016 finalist RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. Kohli shared a picture on micro-blogging app Koo expressing his excitement ahead of the opening match.
"Not too long to go now," Virat Kohli captioned the post on Koo.
Meanwhile, RCB has named former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as the new skipper of the franchise. Kohli is happy and excited to pass on the baton to the former Protea captain.
"First and foremost the most important news is that Faf is going to be the captain of RCB and I couldn't be happier to pass on the baton to a good friend. Someone that I have known well over the years. We have been in touch for many years now and he is one of the few guys I have known apart from cricket and we get along really well. So, absolutely excited for him to lead RCB. To lead this amazing franchise and to play under him," Kohli had said on Twitter earlier this month.
Coming to IPL matches, the games will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.
In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium in Pune.
