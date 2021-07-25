Olympic: Rowers Arjun, Arvind qualify for semifinals in lightweight doubles

-
ALSO READ
Indian rowing team of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualifies for Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Olympic-bound 2 rowers, 2 wrestlers included in TOPS
Deepak Kabra becomes first Indian gymnastics judge at Olympics 2021
Tested and tracked ! Olympic visitors set for Tokyo 2020
Shooters Saurabh, Mairaj lead UP's charge at upcoming Tokyo Olympics
-
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.
The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.
The semifinals will be on July 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor