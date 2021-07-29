Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri in action on Day 6
India men's hockey team eyes quarterfinals spot as it locks horns with Argentina at 6 am IST today. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
India star shuttler PV Sindhu will play in her last group stage match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt at 6:15 am IST. @Tokyo2020hi
India in Shooting today
Bhaker will have one final chance to make an impression at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on Thursday, after a catastrophic weapon malfunction forced her to withdraw from the women's 10 air pistol event.
Sarnobat, who recently won an ISSF World Cup stage gold in Osijek, Croatia, in the lead up to the Games, and Bhaker will compete in two days of qualification on Thursday and Friday before the top eight are determined after the second rapid fire round.
The 44-strong women's sport pistol field on day six of the Olympic Shooting competition mirrors the Air Pistol competition on day two and will feature all of the finalists from that event, with the exception of the Chinese, who have changed personnel.
India in Badminton today
India's star shuttler P V Sindhu will play in her last group stage match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt at 6:15 am IST. She has already qualified for the quarterfinals.
India schedule today at Tokyo Olympics 2021
|Golf
|Event
|Indian participants
|Time
|Results
|Men' round 1
|Anirban Lahiri
|4:00 AM
|TBD
|Udayay S Mane
|TBD
|Rowing
|LWT Men's Double Sculls Final B
|Arvind and Arjun
|5:20 AM
|TBD
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification
|Rahi Sarnobat
|5:30 AM
|TBD
|Manu Bhaker
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's Pool A
|India vs Argentina
|6:00 AM
|TBD
|Archery
|Men's individual 1/32 Eliminations
|Atanu Das vs Yu-Cheng Deng (Chinese Taipei)
|7:31 AM
|TBD
|Sailing
|Laser Men Race 07
|Vishnu Saravanan
|8:35 AM
|TBD
|49er Men race 05
|KC Ganapathy and varun Thakkar
|8:35 AM
|TBD
|Laser Radial Women Race 07
|Nethra Kumanan
|8:45 AM
|TBD
|Boxing
|Mens Super Heavy (+91 kg)
|Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica
|8:48 AM
|TBD
|Women's Flyweight (48-51kg) Round of 16
|MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Victoria Valencia (Colombia)
|3:36 PM
|TBD
|Swimming
|Men's 100 m Butterfly - Heat 2
|Sajjan Prakash
|4:16 PM
|TBD
|Badminton
|women's singles
|PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)
|6:15 AM
|TBD
Olympics 2021: India vs Argentina men’s hockey
Indian men's hockey team would look to seal a quarterfinal berth but defending gold medalist Argentina won't be an easy opponent to overcome when the two sides clash in their penultimate pool match of Olympics 2021 today at 6 am IST.
With two wins in three games, world no. 4 India is in second place in Pool A, which is led by the unbeaten Australians, who have a perfect record through three games.
Argentina, which is now rated seventh in the world, is currently in fourth place with one victory, one draw, and one loss.
India in Golf on Day 5: Round 1 of men’s event
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will carry India's hopes in golf, and the seasoned campaigners will look to claim they are out to change the face of the sport in the country with a solid performance. With 60 players in the field and no cut, Lahiri, who recently finished third on the PGA Tour, thinks he has the skill to pull off a few surprises. Lahiri is accompanied by his caddie, S Chikkarangappa.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
