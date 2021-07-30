Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Archer Deepika Kumar storms into quarterfinals
Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates
India schedule today at Tokyo Olympics
Archery:
Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00 am IST.
Athletics:
Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17 am IST.
M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27 am IST.
Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45 am IST Start.
Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42 pm IST.
Badminton:
P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15 pm IST.
Boxing:
Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18 am IST.
Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48 am IST.
Equestrian:
Fouad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2 pm IST.
Golf:
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00 am IST.
Hockey:
India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15 am IST.
India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00 pm IST.
Sailing:
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35 am IST.
Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35 am IST.
Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05 am IST.
Shooting:
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid: 5:30 am IST.
Women's 25m Pistol Final at 10:30 am IST.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
