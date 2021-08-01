Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Germany vs Argentina quarterfinal at 6 am IST
Boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg) will in action as he will play in the men's quarter-finals today at 9:28 am IST. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | Olympics | Indian Hockey Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match will begin at 5:30 pm IST.
Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the semifinal on Saturday. The Indian badminton player will now play for bronze today at 5 pm IST.
Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally
ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
After securing a quarter-final berth, the Indian men's hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, will be aiming for a win over Great Britain in order to advance to the last four of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The India vs Great Britain match will begin at 5:30 pm IST. The first quarterfinal match in men/s hockey will be played between Germany and Argentina at 6 am IST.
A semi-final berth has eluded the Indian men's hockey team since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V Baskaran won the eighth Gold Medal for India.
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza and golfer Anirban Lahiri will also be in action today.
Boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg) will also be in action as he will play in the men's quarter-finals today at 9:28 am IST.
India today schedule
Badminton
5:00 p.m. Women's singles Bronze Medal Match -- PV Sindhu v He Bing Jiao (China)
Hockey
5:30 p.m. Men's Quarter-finals -- India v Great Britain
Golf
4:11 a.m. Men's Round 4 -- Udayan Mane
5:55 a.m. Men's round 4 -- Anirban Lahiri
Boxing
9:36 a.m. Men's +91 kg Quarter-finals -- Satish Kumar v Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB)
Equestrian
5:18 a.m. Eventing -- Cross Country -Individual -- Fouaad Mirza
OTHER KEY EVENTS
Athletics
7:05 a.m. Women's Shot Put
3:40 p.m. Men's High Jump Final
4:45 p.m. Women's Triple Jump Final
6:20 p.m. Men's 100m Final
Badminton
5:50 p.m. Women's singles gold medal match
Swimming
7:00 a.m. Men's 50m Freestyle final
7:07 a.m. Women's 50m Freestyle Final
7:14 a.m. Men's 1500 Freestyle Final
7:45 a.m. Women's 4x100m Medley relay Final
8:01 a.m. Men's 4x100 Medley Relay Final
Tennis
11:20 a.m. onwards Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Followed by Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Followed by Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
A birdie, eagle finish failed to lift the spirits of Lahiri as a third round of 3-under 68 on Saturday left him six shots outside of a potential podium finish in men's golf competition.
The PGA Tour star was frustrated as he has not been able to keep his foot on the pedal at Kasumigaseki Country Club's East course after an opening 67 on Thursday was followed up with an uneventful 72 which took the wind off his sails. He stands at 6-under 207.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh