Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, women's hockey QF: GER 0 | 2 ARG at half time
The India vs Australia hockey match will begin at 8:30 am IST. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
Indian women's hockey team
Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally
ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
India’s last hope in shooting
Former Navy man Sanjeev Rajput, now into his third Olympics, and young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who is on his Olympic debut, will look to bring cheers to the Indian shooting contingent in Tokyo, when they compete in the men's 50m Rifle 3 positions qualification round, at the Asaka Shooting range on Monday, the 10th and concluding day of the shooting competitions.
Rajput and Tomar are ranked sixth and second in the world in this most gruelling shooting event on schedule.
Both Indians will have to fight hard for a top-eight spot, given the presence of the likes of defending Olympic champion Sergey Kamenskiy of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and world No. 1 Istvan Peni of Hungary in the 48-strong field, among other heavyweight 3P exponents.
The Indian shooters have had a dismal outing in Tokyo, with only Saurabh Chaudhary making it to the finals of the 10m air pistol event but finishing seventh. All the other shooters in pistol, rifle and shotgun shooting have dished out sub-par performances.ALSO READ: Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
India today’s schedule
Athletics:
- Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7:25am IST.
- Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final: 4:30pm IST.
Equestrian:
- Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6am IST.
- Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30pm IST
- Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15pm IST.
India vs Australia in Women's Semifinal: 8:30am IST.
Shooting:
- Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00am IST.
- Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20pm IST.
Important international events today
- 6.50 AM -- ATHLETICS: Men's Long Jump final (look out for Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria and Jamaica's Tajay Gayle)
- 8.40 AM -- ATHLETICS: Women's 100m Hurdles final
- 1.30 PM and 4.30 PM - FOOTBALL: women's semis - USA vs. Canada and Australia vs. Sweden
- 6.10 PM - ATHLETICS: Women's 5000m final (watch for Netherland's Sifan Hassan, Kenyans Helen Obiri and Agnes Tirop, and Ethiopians Gudaf Tsegay, Senbere Teferi and Ejgayehu Taye)
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
