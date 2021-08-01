Tokyo Olympics 2021: Simone Biles will not participate in floor final

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo 2020: Olympic sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal
Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from women's all-around final
Tokyo Olympics: History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team
USA Gymnastics: Simone Biles out of team finals with medical issue
Olympics: ROC breaks US dominance, wins team gold in artistic gymnastics
-
USA Gymnastics on Sunday announced that the six-time Olympic medallist Simone Biles will not participate in the floor final.
"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USA Gymnastics tweeted. Jennifer Gadirova of Great Britain will replace her in the floor finals. Earlier on Saturday, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles will also not participate in Sunday's vault or uneven bars apparatus finals.
"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," read a statement from the U.S. governing body.
"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."
American MyKayla Skinner will replace Biles in the vault final and France's Melanie de Jesus dos Santos in the uneven bars. Biles qualified to all four of the apparatus finals, scheduled for August 1-3. Earlier in Tokyo, she withdrew from the team competition after getting lost in midair and from the all-around final entirely to focus on her mental health.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor