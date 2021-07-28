Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: India vs Britain women's hockey match at 6:30 am
In women's individual event, archer Deepika Kumari will be in action against Bhutan's Karma at 2:14 pm IST. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
In women’s single Badminton PV Sindhu will play her second match of Olympics 2021 at 7:30 am IST against Hong Kong’s NY Cheung.
In the women’s hockey, India would look to bounce back after losing their first two games against Netherlands and Germany. India will square off with Great Britain today. While in women’s single Badminton PV Sindhu will play her second match of Olympics 2021 at 7:30 am IST against Hong Kong’s NY Cheung. In nmen’s singles, Sai Praneeth will play his econd match in Tokyo Olympics against M Caljouw at 2:30 pm IST.
In rowing, India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will compete in men’s lightweight Double Sculls semifinal 2 at 8:00 am IST.
India in Boxing today
After a spirited performance from boxer Lovlina Borgohain yesterday, India boxer Pooja Rani will compete against Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib at 2:33 pm IST (approx).
India's schedule today at Tokyo Olympics
|Archery
|Events
|Indian participants
|Match timings (IST)
|Result
|Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination
|Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine)
|7:30 AM
|TBD
|Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee)
|12:30 PM
|TBD
|Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination
|Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan)
|2:15 PM
|TBD
|Badminton
|Women's Singles Group J Match
|P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong)
|7:30 AM
|TBD
|Men's Singles Group D Match
|B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands)
|2:30 PM
|TBD
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg Round of 16 Bout
|Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria)
|2:30 PM
|TBD
|Hockey
|Women's hockey
|India vs Great Britain
|6:30 AM
|TBD
|Rowing
|Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2
|Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh
|8:00 AM
|TBD
|Sailing
|Men's Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4
|KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
|8:30 AM
|TBD
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
