Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: India vs Britain women's hockey match at 6:30 am

In women's individual event, archer Deepika Kumari will be in action against Bhutan's Karma at 2:14 pm IST. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

P V Sindhu
In women’s single Badminton PV Sindhu will play her second match of Olympics 2021 at 7:30 am IST against Hong Kong’s NY Cheung.
Indian archers need to quickly shrugg off the disappointment of elimination from the team events as they brace for tougher challenges ahead in the individual competitions of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 today. Archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav would compete in the men’s individual event on Day 5 of Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. In women’s individual event, archer Deepika Kumari will be in action against Bhutan’s Karma at 2:14 pm IST.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
 
In the women’s hockey, India would look to bounce back after losing their first two games against Netherlands and Germany. India will square off with Great Britain today. While in women’s single Badminton PV Sindhu will play her second match of Olympics 2021 at 7:30 am IST against Hong Kong’s NY Cheung. In nmen’s singles, Sai Praneeth will play his econd match in Tokyo Olympics against M Caljouw at 2:30 pm IST.

ALSO READ: Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
 
In rowing, India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will compete in men’s lightweight Double Sculls semifinal 2 at 8:00 am IST.
India in Boxing today
 
After a spirited performance from boxer Lovlina Borgohain yesterday, India boxer Pooja Rani will compete against Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib at 2:33 pm IST (approx).

ALSO READ: Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
 
India's schedule today at Tokyo Olympics
 
Archery
Events Indian participants Match timings (IST) Result
Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination  Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine)  7:30 AM TBD
Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) 12:30 PM TBD
Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination  Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) 2:15 PM TBD
Badminton
Women's Singles Group J Match P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong)  7:30 AM TBD
Men's Singles Group D Match B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands)  2:30 PM TBD
Boxing
Women's 75kg Round of 16 Bout Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) 2:30 PM TBD
Hockey
Women's hockey India vs Great Britain 6:30 AM TBD
Rowing
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2 Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh 8:00 AM TBD
Sailing
Men's Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4 KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 8:30 AM TBD

Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
 
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
 
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
 
