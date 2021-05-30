Olympics 2021 qualification: Indians fancy chances at Qosanov athletics

-
ALSO READ
4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships postponed to October 2021
2nd GP Athletics: Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Shivapal to compete
4X100m relay team can qualify for Tokyo Olympics, says Hima Das
Flight ban: India likely to miss Olympic qualifier World Relays in Poland
Training is fine but I need competitions before Olympics: Neeraj Chopra
-
Elite Indian athletes, including the national women's 4x100 metres relay team, aiming to make the cut for the upcoming Olympics Games are looking ahead to compete in next month's Qosanov Memorial meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The two-day competition, an Olympic qualifying event, is scheduled to be held on June 19 and 20 and is part of the World Athletics continental tour series.
"It would be a good opportunity for the top Indian athletes if they get a chance to compete in Kazakhstan. We have a good chance to qualify for the Olympics in the women's 4x100m relay," a national team coach told IANS.
While the coaches and athletes are hopeful of competing in the Asian circuit, escalating coronavirus cases in India prevented the core group of athletes to compete on the European circuit this month.
"The situation is changing so rapidly due to the pandemic in India that we cannot guarantee competing at the international level. The national men's 4x400m and women's 4x100 relay squads couldn't compete in the World Relays on May 1 and 2 in Chorzow, Poland, due to travel restrictions by the Netherlands government," said the coach.
Last month, javelin throwers, including Neeraj Chopra, couldn't travel to Europe for a training-cum-competition programme.
The Athletics Federation of India had shortlisted six top women's sprinters, including national champion S Dhanalakshmi and Dutee Chand, for the relay team.
"Since the top two runners in the team have sub-11.50 seconds time for 100m we stand a good chance to qualify for the Olympics," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla had said.
Archana Suseendran, Hima Das, T Daneshwari and Himashree Roy are the other sprinters in the 4x100m squad.
--IANS
nns/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor