Olympics basketball: Gasol brothers confirm international retirement

Spain's defeat in the quarterfinals of the Olympic men's competition also meant farewell to two of the best players in the country's history, as brothers Pau and Marc Gasol confirmed their retirement from the international game.

The 41-year-old power forward Pau Gasol had said before the Games that he would retire from international basketball, after a career dating back to 2001, which has seen him win two Olympic silver medals and a bronze, the 2006 World Championships title, and three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in European Championships, reports Xinhua.

"It's my last game, now I will have to talk to my family to see if I continue playing or step aside," said Pau, who spent the end of last season back with FC Barcelona, where he began his long career.

Pau's younger brother Marc also confirmed his retirement from the international game after 15 years representing his country.

"It's the time to do it. I have enjoyed this experience for many years, but this is the moment for younger players to come forward and to enjoy this," confirmed 36-year-old Marc after the match, adding that he would continue to play in the NBA.

Before succumbing 95-81, Spain made life difficult for the United States in the quarterfinal, and at one point led the Americans by 11 points thanks partly to a spectacular display from Ricky Rubio, who netted 38 points.--IANS

bsk

