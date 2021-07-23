Olympics: Jadhav to pair up with Deepika in archery mixed team event

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Archery at Olympics 2021: India 9th in both men's team, mixed pair rankings
Archery in Olympics 2021: Deepika ninth in ranking round; Koreans dominate
Tokyo Olympics 2021 highlights: Opening ceremony concludes at Tokyo Stadium
Tokyo Olympics: Atanu, Tarundeep, Deepika in Indian recurve archery squad
-
Pravin Jadhav's better performance compared to Atanu Das in the ranking round has prompted him to be paired with Deepika Kumari for the archery mixed team event. The event, making its debut in the Olympics, will he held on Saturday.
As per the official website, Jadhav is named alongside Deepika for the event. The two have never partnered in an event before. Based on the combined scores of Jadhav and Deepika, India were placed ninth in the field of 16 for the mixed team event.
The Deepika-Pravin pair will now face Lin Chia-en and Tang Chih-Chun of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16 elimination on Saturday. If they emerge victorious, they are likely to face South Korean top seeds An San and Kim Je Deok in the quarterfinals.
Jadhav's entry into the mixed team will mean breaking up the pairing of Das and Deepika, who got married during the pandemic in June last year. The husband and wife pairing has been a successful one in mixed team event at the world stage. The duo recently won a gold medal at the World Cup Stage III in Paris earlier in July.
The reason behind the switch in mixed pair could be largely attributed to Das's poor score in the ranking round on Friday.
Jadhav, making his Olympics debut, scored 656 points in the men's ranking round. His rank was 31st, four places above Das, the world no 9 in the competition where he garnered a below-par score of 653 points. The third and senior-most member of the team, Tarundeep Rai, was ranked 37th with a total of 652 points.
Deepika, the world no 1 in women's archery, finished ninth after an overall score of 663 points.
The archery events of the Tokyo Olympics will take place at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field till July 31.
--IANS
nr/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor