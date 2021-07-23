'CHEER4INDIA' campaign will encourage Olympic bound athletes: Gopichand

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
BAI writes to IOA to allow 4 coaches including for Olympic-bound shuttlers
All England Open: All Indian badminton players cleared to play
India to host badminton world championship in 2026, says BWF
Sindhu wins; Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out of men's singles in All England
-
National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has high hopes from the Indian contingent as he feels the athletes can go one step ahead in the ongoing Tokyo Games.
The former Indian badminton player on Friday wished everyone who are participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games. He said that over the last one and a half years, every field of work has faced hurdles and so did the sports field.
Gopichand said that he is expecting Indian players to win more medals. He stressed that this year's Olympics is not going to be easy as many players from across the country had tough times practicing their game.
"Every year counts for a sportsperson and it is really important that the Olympics are being conducted this year even during this Pandemic," Gopichand told ANI.
"We have been very fortunate as the last two times at the Olympics, we had a bronze and a silver. This time maybe we can have a medal which is probably more and better than Rio," he added.
Gopichand also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for encouraging the athletes.
"To see the Olympic Games happening is very good and heartening. For me personally, the effort which the government has taken to celebrate, to encourage the qualifiers is something really amazing. CHEER4INDIA' that will help and encourage the Indian players at Olympics," said Gopichand.
"I think to have the Prime Minister kick it off and the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur taking it up and encouraging the contingent is really wonderful. Normally we would see only celebrations after the team comes and wins a medal. To have the Prime Minister talk about it and celebrate the qualification is really wonderful," he added.
Meanwhile, five-time world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the way as India made its way at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Friday at the Japan National Stadium.
Back home, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent made its way into the stadium.
Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor