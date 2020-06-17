On this day 21 years ago, South Africa earned itself the 'chokers' tag

South Africa is yet to win a cricket World Cup despite boasting of some of the greatest players in its ranks over the years.

It was on this day (June 17) in the 1999 World Cup that its tag of being 'chokers' on the big stages took shape after a gut-wrenching tie with in the semi-final, which saw the latter enter the final on the basis of earlier results in the Super Six stage.

Put in to bat, the Aussies led by Steve Waugh were bundled out for 213. Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald shared nine wickets between them at Birmingham. The Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase of the modest total with Jacques Kallis and Jonty Rhodes scoring fighting 53 and 43 respectively.





#OnThisDay in 1999, Australia stormed into the final of the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup on the virtue of this epic run-out pic.twitter.com/et02xZxnkp — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2020

But it was all-rounder Lance Klusener who showed nerves of steel to script a breezy 16-ball 31 not out but with nine to win from last over, it all fell apart when a run out ended their dreams in the last ball of the rip-roaring match.



ALSO READ: When Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh and the 1999 World Cup

Spin legend Shane Warne returned best figures of 4/29.

South Africa have come close since but have always tumbled in the knockout stages, earning them the tag of chokers in cricket.

The game was arguably one of the greatest ODIs of all time. Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final by eight wickets.



WATCH: semifinal in 1999 World Cup





