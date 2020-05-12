JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

Here's why AB de Villiers compared Kohli, Smith with Federer and Nadal
Business Standard

On this day last year, Mumbai Indian stunned CSK to win its 4th IPL title

The side defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run in the finals of the tournament to become the most successful IPL franchise ever

Topics
Indian Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Rohit sharma

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

File photo: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma with his teammates celebrating with Indian Premier League 2019 winning trophy after win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Final cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hy
File photo: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma with his teammates celebrating with Indian Premier League 2019 winning trophy after win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Final cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hy

It was on May 12, 2019, when Mumbai Indians went on to lift its fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The side defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run in the finals of the tournament to become the most successful IPL franchise ever.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai was in a spot of bother at 101/5 as the side lost Quinton de Kock (29), Rohit Sharma (15), Suryakumar Yadav (15), Krunal Pandya (7), and Ishan Kishan (23).

IPL 2019 final highlights

However, in the final over, Kieron Pollard played some big shots to take Mumbai's total to 149/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

Pollard remained unbeaten on 41 while for Chennai, Deepak Chahar scalped three wickets.

Chasing 150, CSK was also in a spot of bother at 82/4 as the side had lost Faf du Plessis (26), Suresh Raina (8), MS Dhoni (2), and Ambati Rayudu (1).

IPL 2019 final scoreboard

However, opening batsman Shane Watson went on to play a memorable knock of 80 runs and he kept CSK's hopes alive of winning the match.

But, Watson was sent back to the pavilion in the final over of the innings via a run-out, and this helped Mumbai to clinch a win by one run.

Another milestone! Dhoni is now the most successful keeper in IPL history

Before this IPL final, both Mumbai and CSK had won the tournament three times. Before this, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai had won the tournament in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

The latest edition of the IPL was slated to begin from March 29, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL winners list

Year Winner Runner up Number of IPL teams Orange Cap (Runs) Purple cap (Wickets) Player of the tournament
2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (692) Imran Tahir (26) Andre Russell
2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Kane Williamson (735) Andrew Tye (24) Sunil Narine
2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants 8 David Warner (641) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) Ben Stokes
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Virat Kohli (973) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23) Virat Kohli
2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (562) Dwayne Bravo (26) Andre Russell
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 8 Robin Uthappa (660) Mohit Sharma (23) Glenn Maxwell
2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 9 Michel Hussey (733) Dwayne Bravo (32) Shane Watson
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 9 Chris Gayle (733) Morne Morkel (25) Sunil Narine
2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 Chris Gayle (608) Lasith Malinga (28) Chris Gayle
2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 8 Sachin Tendulkar (618) Pragyan Ojha (21) Sachin Tendulkar
2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Mathew Hayden (572) RP Singh (23) Adam Gilchrist
2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 8 Shaun Marsh (616) Sohail Tanvir (22) Shane Watson
 

First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 14:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY