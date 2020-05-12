On this day last year, Mumbai Indian stunned CSK to win its 4th IPL title

-
It was on May 12, 2019, when Mumbai Indians went on to lift its fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
The side defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run in the finals of the tournament to become the most successful IPL franchise ever.
Opting to bat first, Mumbai was in a spot of bother at 101/5 as the side lost Quinton de Kock (29), Rohit Sharma (15), Suryakumar Yadav (15), Krunal Pandya (7), and Ishan Kishan (23).
IPL 2019 final highlights
However, in the final over, Kieron Pollard played some big shots to take Mumbai's total to 149/8 in the allotted twenty overs.
Pollard remained unbeaten on 41 while for Chennai, Deepak Chahar scalped three wickets.
Chasing 150, CSK was also in a spot of bother at 82/4 as the side had lost Faf du Plessis (26), Suresh Raina (8), MS Dhoni (2), and Ambati Rayudu (1).
IPL 2019 final scoreboard
However, opening batsman Shane Watson went on to play a memorable knock of 80 runs and he kept CSK's hopes alive of winning the match.
But, Watson was sent back to the pavilion in the final over of the innings via a run-out, and this helped Mumbai to clinch a win by one run.
Another milestone! Dhoni is now the most successful keeper in IPL history
Before this IPL final, both Mumbai and CSK had won the tournament three times. Before this, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai had won the tournament in 2013, 2015, and 2017.
The latest edition of the IPL was slated to begin from March 29, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
IPL winners list
|Year
|Winner
|Runner up
|Number of IPL teams
|Orange Cap (Runs)
|Purple cap (Wickets)
|Player of the tournament
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|8
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
Shane Watson