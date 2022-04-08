PBKS vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

The would be eating the Brabourne Stadium pitch really good and hope that they win the toss, and if they don’t then they are at least able to put up a performance of the kind that they did against Chennai in their last game where they were able to defend a target of 180.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be playing their first game in Mumbai and they have on the stake their unbeaten run of two games which they would want to increase up to three as they take on the on April 08th, 2022.

PBKS vs GT Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made for run fests as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Punjab and Gujarat, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find the going difficult on a flat and dew-soaked wicket

PBKS vs GT Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. Brabourne is going to be no different as a lot of dew is expected there once again. For today’s match between Punjab and Gujarat, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 65-82%. The dew point will be at 25 Degrees Celcius while the temperature will hover between 31 and 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

PBKS vs GT Live Streaming

The PBKS vs GT match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between PBKS and GT would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 08, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

