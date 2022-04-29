PBKS vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

The returned back to winning ways when they beat Chennai Super Kings in a tightly contested game which went right down to the wire. With the confidence of that win by their side, the led team would meet KL Rahul, the former Punjab captain’s new team Lucknow Super Giants at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune for an all-important clash.

PBKS vs LSG Pitch Report

In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

PBKS vs LSG MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report

For today’s match between Punjab and Lucknow, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 29-54%. The temperature will hover between 28 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.

PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming

The PBKS vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Punjab and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

The match between PBKS vs LSG would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 29, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

People can watch Mayank Agarwal's take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Supper Giants in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and LSG can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.