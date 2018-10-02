PKL 2018: Randhir Singh continue to Coach Bengaluru Bulls squad

Bengaluru Bulls named Rohit Kumar as their captain for Pro Kabaddi league (PKL 2018) sixth season while Randhir Singh will continue to coach the team. Coach Randhir Singh is known for introducing new players to the league and shaping them into champions. Pardeep Narwal is one of his best finds so far. Bengaluru Bulls have a total of eight raiders including captain Rohit Kumar, who is retained by the team given his brilliant performance. Kashilingam is the second best raider and Harish Naik, a raw young talent, will also enhance the Benguluru’s team strength as he played brilliantly in season 5 which impressed a lot of Kabaddi fans. Also, Bengaluru Bulls have 8 defenders and 4 all-rounder in their squad.

Here is the Benguluru Bulls full squad:



