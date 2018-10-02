PKL 2018: Randhir Singh continue to Coach Bengaluru Bulls squad

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Bengaluru Bulls team. Photo: @BengaluruBulls

Bengaluru Bulls named Rohit Kumar as their captain for Pro Kabaddi league (PKL 2018) sixth season while Randhir Singh will continue to coach the team. Coach Randhir Singh is known for introducing new players to the league and shaping them into champions. Pardeep Narwal is one of his best finds so far. Bengaluru Bulls have a total of eight raiders including captain Rohit Kumar, who is retained by the team given his brilliant performance. Kashilingam is the second best raider and Harish Naik, a raw young talent, will also enhance the Benguluru’s team strength as he played brilliantly in season 5 which impressed a lot of Kabaddi fans. Also, Bengaluru Bulls have 8 defenders and 4 all-rounder in their squad.

Here is the Benguluru Bulls full squad:

Player Name Defender/All rounder/Raider
Rohit Kumar © Raider
Anand V Raider
Anil Raider
Harish Naik Raider
Kashiling Adake Raider
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider
Rohit Raider
Sumit Singh Raider
Ashish Kumar Defender, right cover
Mahendra Singh Dhaka Defender, right cover
Nithesh B R Defender, right corner
Raju Lal Choudhary Defender, right corner
Mahender Singh Defender, left cover
Amit Sheoran Defender, left corner
Jawahar Vivek K Defender, left corner
Sandeep Defender, left corner
Dong Ju Hong All rounder
Gyump Tae Kim All rounder
Jasmer Singh Gulia All rounder
Mahesh Maruti Magdum All rounder

First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 07:57 IST

