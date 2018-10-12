PKL 2018, Day 6: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details

After the end of Chennai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, now the focus will shift to Sonipat. In today’s match, the first match will be played between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants while in the second match Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Dabang Delhi. Harayan Steelers started their PKL 6 campaign on a losing note against Puneri Paltan and when the focus shifts to their home leg, they cannot avail the services of captain and ace defender Surender Nada, who is ruled out from the PKL 2018-19 due to injury. Monu Goyat will lead the team starting at home today and is himself back on the mat post a bout of the flu that made him unfit to play in Chennai.

To check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018), Day 6 highlights, CLICK HERE



Today’s match schedule list:



1st match: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants



When and Where to watch: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants



Time: 8:00 PM (IST)



In today's first match, match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Friday, October 12, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST). The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

Haryana vs Gujarat kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

2nd match: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi



When and Where to watch: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi



Time: 9:00 PM (IST)



In today's second match match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Friday, 12, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

The kabaddi match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

Pune vs Delhi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.