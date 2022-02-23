JUST IN
PKL Semi-final 2021 Live: Patna Pirates face UP Yodhas in first semi final

PKL 2021 Semi-final Live: In the first semi-final, three times champions and the most successful side in the history of the PKL, Patna Pirates will be up against UP Yodhas

Photo: IANS
PKL 2021 Semi- final Live: The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 is reaching its climax stage after an enthralling season and tonight i.e. February 23 marks the night of the penultimate showdown as both the semi-finals take place at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru. The winners of these two finals will play in the PKL final on February 25, 2022, at the same venue. 

In the first semi-final, three times champions and the most successful side in the history of the PKL, Patna Pirates will be up against UP Yodhas,  a team that contains Patna's most nurtured talent Pradeep Narwal. While Yodhas will look to make their first-ever final appearance in the most popular Kabaddi League in the world, the Pirates will look to create history by making it to their fourth final of the Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates Starting 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yodhas Starting 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Semi-final 1: Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha, 7:30 PM IST

In the second semi-final, 2018 PKL Champions, Bengaluru Bulls will be up against last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC. While Delhi will be looking to get over the line in the semi-final to get over the line in the upcoming final, Bengaluru will;l look to take advantage o the home conditions and continue their run towards the second PKL title. 

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7

Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, MANJEET, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Semi-final 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, 8:30 PM IST

