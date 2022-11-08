- Education not business to earn profit, fees shall always be affordable: SC
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Yoddhas take on Bengal Warriors, Delhi look for a win
Pro Kabaddi League Live Score and Updates: UP Yoddhas will face Bengal Warriors in a must-win game for both sides while Dabang Delhi will look to break their losing streak when they face Telugu Titans
UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors. Photo:@UpYoddhas
PKL 2022 LIVE Score
The Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Pune will witness yet another thrilling night of Kabaddi action as four teams with varied interests but seeking the same results, will be up against each other. In the night's first match, UP Yoddhas will take on the Bengal Warriors while Dabang Delhi will be up against Telugu Titans in the final game.
UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors
In the first match of the evening, UP Yoddhas, who had to play a tie against the Haryana Steelers in their last game, will be up against Bengal Warriors, who defeated Gujarat Giants in their last game. Both the teams are sitting at the 11th and ninth position in the points table respectively and thus need a win at all costs to gain momentum as the tournament starts moving towards its business end.
It has been a downhill journey for both teams. While the Titans have won only one game this entire season, Dabangs have been on a six-match losing streak. Thus, this game promises to break at least one team’s losing streak for sure. In their last two games, the Telugu Titans did look like winning the game at many moments but lost it eventually. Maybe, today will be the day when they break their nine-match losing run.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
