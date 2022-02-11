Pro Kabaddi League: Playoffs race intensifies on Triple Panga Saturday

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight.
Naveen Kumar showed everyone that he is back to his full fitness with a Super 10 in Delhi's previous outing and will be eyeing a chance to exploit the inconsistencies creeping into the Thalaivas defence.
The second match of the Triple Panga night will see U Mumba take on Bengal Warriors.
Defending champions Bengal's chances of making it to the Playoffs are less but they would certainly not want to go down without a fight.
U Mumba have endured a mixed campaign with their usually reliable left corner Fazel Atrachali not scaling his meteoric heights.
The last game of the night will feature bottom dwellers Telugu Titans and coach Anup Kumar's young Puneri Paltan. The team from Pune will be the favourites to win the match based on form.
But fatigue might play a factor with Pune playing their third game in as many days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor