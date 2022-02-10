PKL: Raiders shine as UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat outwit Titans

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-33
-
UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-39, while Gujarat Giants edged out Telugu Titans 34-32 in another intense thriller at the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.
Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill secured Super 10s in a high-scoring game that was only decided in the final minute.
The result will help Yoddha increase their chances of making it to the Playoffs as they reached the top 5 in the league standing.
In the other match, defender Girish Ernak was the star for Gujarat Giants as the left-corner defender scored a High 5 and was instrumental in giving the Giants a narrow lead in the final minutes of the match.
The Titans once again struggled in the final 5 minutes and squandered a 3-point lead. The win will help Gujarat remain with a chance of making it to the Playoffs. Titans' Rajnish scored a Super 10 but had to be carried off the mat after suffering an injury early in the second half.
Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas matched U.P. blow for blow throughout the match but their lack of ALL OUTs eventually affected the outcome of the game. Manjeet scored a Super 10 (13 points) for the Tamil team.
At the interval, Thalaivas had a 2-point lead with the scores 22-20.
Thalaivas started the second half on a positive note, but their usually reliable defence crumbled after the early minutes. Pardeep Narwal picked his Super 10 as Yoddha clinched another ALL OUT.
Manjeet picked his Super 10 for Thalaivas but their defence, especially M. Abishek, made too many mistakes to give Yoddha a 3-point lead with a minute remaining. Surender Gill picked his Super 10 in the process.
That gap proved too much for the Thalaivas to fight back as U.P. clinched a well-fought victory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor