PM Modi wishes Indian athletes luck before they leave for Olympic Games

Sharing stories linked to each sportsperson, Prime Minister on Tuesday wished India's Olympic-bound athletes luck ahead of their departure for the Games, saying the whole nation is backing them to shine at the sport's biggest stage.

Among others, the PM spoke to iconic boxer M C Mary Kom, badminton ace PV Sindhu, talented shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal during a virtual interactive session.

"Don't be bogged down by expectations, just give your best," Modi said in the interaction.

Offering his personal touch, Modi also spoke to the parents of Sindhu and lauded them for backing their daughter during her journey to success.

