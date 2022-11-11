Prime Video launches immersive cricket experience of India-New Zealand tour

As fans wait for the 'Men in Blue' to fight again after a disappointing end in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final, Prime Video has announced that it will provide an immersive and localised Live cricket experience for the upcoming tour of India to New Zealand.

India and New Zealand will face off in a limited-overs series featuring three T20s and 3 ODIs that will be played between November 18 and November 30.

In a press statement, the company said that the series will be LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video, which holds the exclusive official India territory rights to stream all men's and women's cricket matched played in New Zealand.

Talking about the upcoming series, Sushant Sreeram, director - SVOD business, Prime Video, India said, “There are many things that are heterogenous about the delightfully diverse India when it comes to entertainment – be it choice of language, genres of shows and movies, devices that customers prefer watching their favourite entertainment on, and so much more. But there is one absolute unifier that everyone across the country is unanimously passionate about, and that's cricket! With our slate of compelling shows and movies over the last 6 years, we have strived to super-serve our customers, and they have emphatically picked Prime Video as their most loved entertainment destination. Now with live cricket, made immersive and accessible with multi-language feeds, fantastic studio programming and a superb set of commentators to take us through the series, we are confident we are not just going to deliver a superior experience for the legions of cricket fans in the country, but make Prime Video that much more exciting, delightful and the first choice of entertainment for everyone.”

Prime Video will deliver live commentary and match programming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. Former cricketers like Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Gundappa Viswanath, Anjum Chopra, Venkatpathy Raju, among others, will commentate in different languages.

Prime Video will also offer an English language live one-hour pre-show before each game. The mid-innings break will feature a 15-minute show. The live programming also involves a 30-minute post-match presentation and analysis by Prime Video's stable of cricket experts.

India men's tour of New Zealand will be the first LIVE cricket series on Prime Video to feature advertisements, helping brands reach Prime Video's premium base of highly engaged customers, spread across the country. Prime Video welcomed Airtel Xstream Fiber as the presenting sponsor of the broadcast featuring the six limited-overs international matches. Consumer brands like MPL, Nescafé, Noise, OLX Autos, and Vida have come on board as associate sponsors. In addition, brands like AMFI and DBS have also confirmed as advertisers.

To watch the matches, consumers can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices where they will be able to find the live match featured on the home page. On Android and Smart TV devices they can select the Cricket tab in the top navigation.

As a part of the multi-year partnership, international men's and women's cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India.