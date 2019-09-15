Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Pune's defence stop PKL's top raider Pardeep Narwal?

JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi preview: PKL 2019's top raider Naveen Kumar in action today
Puneri Paltan leads the league in average tackle points scored per match. The team is also one of the best at protecting the bonus line. Pune have given the least average bonus points per match.

In Match 92 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, home team Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Patna Pirates are on a two match winning streak after successive defeats. If Patna manages to secure a win in today’s match, they will move to the ninth position on PKL 2019 points table. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan started their home campaign with a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday with Girish Ernak coming back into form with four tackle points. With Jang Kun Lee back in the Patna Pirates line-up it would be interesting to see whether Pune’s defence able to stop Pardeep Narwal, who has been on roll again this season, completing 1,000 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League history.

Puneri Paltan Defence Best In PKL

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 7 Lowest Avg. Bonus Pts. Conceded - PKL 7
Team Avg. Tackle Points Team Avg. Bonus Pts. Conceded
Puneri Paltan 11.2 Puneri Paltan 2.4
Jaipur Pink Panthers 10.9 Gujarat Fortunegiants 3.3
Haryana Steelers 10.9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 3.5
In yesterday’s match against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Paltan scored 18 tackle points in the match. It is the 2nd best defensive performance by a team this season. Pune in their previous meeting against Patna Pirates scored 17 tackle points which is also joint 3rd best defensive performance.

Top 2 Defensive Performance – PKL 7
Team Opponent Tackle Points
Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans, M#31 19
Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortunegiants, M#89 18
Puneri Paltan relies on defence for team’s success

Puneri Paltan are an unstoppable team when their defence gets going and Pune’s victories this season have been dependent on their defensive performance. Pune’s defence averages 15.6 tackle points per match in victories as compared 9.7 tackle points in other matches. Pune’s tackle SR is also impressive in victories. Pune has a Tackle SR of 57 in wins. But in other matches the team has a tackle SR below 40.

Puneri Paltan Defence - PKL 2019
In Wins Other Matches
5 Matches 10
15.6 Avg. Tackle Points 9.7
57 Tackle SR 39
15 Avg. Raid Points Conceded 19.1
12.6 Avg. Failed Tackles 16.7
Pardeep Narwal’s problems with Puneri Paltan

In their first meeting against Puneri Paltan, Pardeep Narwal was kept off-court for 27:20 mins of the match and it is the longest for Pardeep Narwal this season. Pardeep Narwal has been out for the most raids against Puneri Paltan sitting out for 60 raids. Pardeep Narwal this season has an average out raid of 34 and it is most by any raider.

Avg. no. of Raids Off Court in a Match – PKL 7
Raider Avg. Raids off court
Pardeep Narwal 34
Monu Goyat 32
Rohit Kumar 31
Matches Where Pardeep Has Been On the bench > 40 Raids
Match No. of Raids Out
Vs. Puneri Paltan, M#26 60
Vs. Tamil Thalaivas, M#16 49
Vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, M#23 48
Vs. Bengaluru Bulls, M#74 48
Nitin Tomar starts off home leg with a Super 10

Nitin Tomar has not been able to showcase his raiding skills this season due to his injury. But yesterday against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Nitin Tomar was the best raider for the team scoring his 1st SUPER 10 this season. Nitin Tomar has had a mixed season so far. Nitin Tomar has not been consistent. He had not been able convert the starts into big scoring numbers. But last night might be the start Nitin Tomar was looking for.

Nitin Tomar - PKL 7
0 - 2 Raid Points 3 - 5 Raid Points 6 - 8 Raid Points 9 and above
No. of Matches 2 2 3 1

