Pro Kabaddi 2019: Gujarat and Titans to play for pride in today's match

Pardeep Narwal scores 34 raid points in his last Pro Kabaddi 2019 match
Anish Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Bengal Warriors (in Blue) and Telugu Titans players in action during the 7th season of pro Kabaddi League
In Match 126 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants will play their last match this season at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, on Monday. The star raider for Titans, Siddharth Desai will feature for the last time in PKL 2019 today as his team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Siddharth Desai in the 2nd half of the season has been unstoppable. But it might have come a little too late for the team. His performance has been crucial for the team as he is the most experienced raider in the team. Siddharth Desai in the first 10 matches only averaged 7.1 raid points per match at a raid strike rate of 50. But from the 2nd half of the season he has averaged 11.8 raid points per match at an amazing Raid strike rate of 76. Out of his eight SUPER 10s this season, six have come in the last 10 matches. He has a 31 per cent raid failure rate in the first 10 matches, but he has reduced it to under 30 per cent in the last 10.

Siddharth Desai - PKL 7
First 10 Matches Last 10 Matches
71 Raid Points 118
7.1 Avg. Raid Points 11.8
50 Raid SR 76
2 SUPER 10s 6
31% Raid Failure % 26%


Young talents steeping up at the end for telugu Titans

Both Rakesh Gowda and Rajnish in the last five matches have been productive for the team and also helped ease the raiding duties on Siddharth Desai. Rakesh and Rajnish have scored at an average above five raid points per match and also at a Raid strike rate above 50. Both the raider combined have scored three SUPER 10s in the last five matches with each SUPER 10 coming in three different matches.

Telugu Titans Raiders - PKL 7 (Last 5 Matches)
Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR SUPER 10s
Rakesh Gowda 5 29 5.8 56 1
Rajnish 4 28 7.0 53 2


PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD
(All figures overall PKL)
  • Siddharth Desai (HYD) 5 – 5 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [All since PKL 6]
  • Siddharth Desai (HYD) 4 – 3 Sunil Kumar (GUJ) [All since PKL 6]
  • Siddharth Desai (HYD) 5 – 4 Ruturaj Koravi (GUJ) [All since PKL 6]
  • Sachin Tanwar (GUJ) 5 – 2 Vishal Bhardwaj (HYD) [1 – 2 since PKL 6]
  • Sachin Tanwar (GUJ) 2 – 3 Farhad Milaghardan (HYD) [All since PKL 6]
  • More GB (GUJ) 2 – 2 Abozar Mighani (HYD) [2 – 1 since PKL 6]
  • More GB (GUJ) 1 – 5 Vishal Bhardwaj (HYD) [All since PKL 6]
First Published: Mon, October 07 2019. 15:53 IST

