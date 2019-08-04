PKL 2019, Haryana vs Chennai preview: Vikas Kandola to boost Steelers

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Chennai vs Patna preview: Battle of top 2 raiders in Pro Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Can Haryana's defenders put brakes on Jaipur's raiders?
PKL 2019, Match 9 preview: Can Delhi stop Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari?
PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers name Dharmaraj Cheralathan as their new captain
PKL 2019 Day 9 highlights: Patna edge out Tamil Thalaivas in thriller
-
In Match 25 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Tamil Thalaivas at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Sunday. Steelers have won one match and lost two in PKL 2019. They made a winning start but failed to continue the momentum as they lost the next two. Haryana lacked firepower in their raiding unit as Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai were injured. However, Vikas is expected to return for the Patna leg and which will give major boost to the team.
|Vikas Kandola – PKL 2018
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Avgerage Raid Points
|Raid Strike Rate
|22
|172
|6
|7.8
|50
Rahul and Ajay need to fire together for Tamil Thalaivas success
Tamil Thalaivas’ experiment to pair two of the most successful raiders of all time in pro kabaddi history has so far failed to lift off. Rahul Chaudhari (846) is 2nd all-time in raid points scored while Ajay Thakur (744) is 3rd overall. Despite this as a team Tamil Thalaivas have a raid strike rate of just 33 and there has been only 1 Super 10 from them, scored by Rahul Chaudhari in their opening match against Telugu Titans.
|Tamil Thalaivas Raiders – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avgerage Raid Points
|Raid Strike Rate
|Rahul Chaudhari
|3
|21
|7.0
|50
|Ajay Thakur
|3
|12
|4.0
|32
|Tamil Thalaivas Raiders in DoD Raids – Pro Kabaddi 2019
|Raider
|Raids
|Successful
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Rahul Chaudhari
|7
|5
|6
|86
|Ajay Thakur
|5
|2
|2
|40
|V Ajith Kumar
|4
|1
|1
|25
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas head to head
Head to head record of these two teams is very interesting as all the three matches played between them ended in a tie. Tamil Thalaivas’ three ties against Haryana Steelers is their most against a team in Pro Kabaddi.
|Match No.
|Haryana Steelers
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 127
|40
|40
|Match Tied
|PKL 6, Match 62
|32
|32
|Match Tied
|PKL 5, Match 30
|25
|25
|Match Tied
Date and Day: August 4, 2019, Sunday.
Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Haryana vs Chennai will be available on Hotstar in various languages.