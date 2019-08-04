PKL 2019, Haryana vs Chennai preview: Vikas Kandola to boost Steelers

In Match 25 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Sunday. Steelers have won one match and lost two in They made a winning start but failed to continue the momentum as they lost the next two. Haryana lacked firepower in their raiding unit as Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai were injured. However, Vikas is expected to return for the Patna leg and which will give major boost to the team.

Vikas Kandola – PKL 2018 Matches Raid Points Super 10s Avgerage Raid Points Raid Strike Rate 22 172 6 7.8 50

Tamil Thalaivas’ experiment to pair two of the most successful raiders of all time in pro kabaddi history has so far failed to lift off. Rahul Chaudhari (846) is 2nd all-time in raid points scored while Ajay Thakur (744) is 3rd overall. Despite this as a team have a raid strike rate of just 33 and there has been only 1 Super 10 from them, scored by Rahul Chaudhari in their opening match against Telugu Titans.

Tamil Thalaivas Raiders – PKL 2019 Raider Matches Raid Points Avgerage Raid Points Raid Strike Rate Rahul Chaudhari 3 21 7.0 50 Ajay Thakur 3 12 4.0 32

Rahul has been doing well in do or die raids for the team with a brilliant raid strike rate of 86 in these situations. In contrast though Ajay Thakur has a raid strike rate less than 50. And no other raider has been able to have an impact in do or die (DoD) raids meaning that when Rahul Chaudhari has not been on the mat for a DoD raid, the team has been in trouble. Ajay has also been used less in DoD raids with the coach instead choosing to go for Ajith Kumar off the bench. Tamil Thalaivas have the top two DoD raiders in PKL in their team – Ajay (157) and Rahul (145) and they should be using them more.

Tamil Thalaivas Raiders in DoD Raids – Pro Kabaddi 2019 Raider Raids Successful Raid Points Raid SR Rahul Chaudhari 7 5 6 86 Ajay Thakur 5 2 2 40 V Ajith Kumar 4 1 1 25

Head to head record of these two teams is very interesting as all the three matches played between them ended in a tie. Tamil Thalaivas’ three ties against is their most against a team in Pro Kabaddi.

Match No. Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas Result PKL 6, Match 127 40 40 Match Tied PKL 6, Match 62 32 32 Match Tied PKL 5, Match 30 25 25 Match Tied

Date and Day: August 4, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the Haryana vs Chennai will be available on Hotstar in various languages.