JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Haryana take on Chennai in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan. Check Pro kabaddi live action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Haryana Steelers, Naveen
Haryana Steelers' raider Naveen
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers and in the second match Patna Pirates will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna. For Haryana Steelers, Vikas Kandola may return from injury while Tamil Thalaivas will be banking on Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur to score crucial raid points. The Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

 
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 14, Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan live streaming

In today’s second match, Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan. Pardeep Narwal is inching closer to record 900 raid points as he is now 15 points away. The Patna vs Pune match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh