Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengal to take on Titans in today's 1st match

In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

File photo: Siddharth Desai jumps over the defence of Dabang Delhi
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans, while UP Yoddha will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at the Eka Arena, Ahmedbad, in the second. Bengal Warriors will look to continue their winning streak while Titans look to captalise on their Sunday's win. The Bengal vs Hyderabad kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 21, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming
 
Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they have won five of the six matches played between the two, while UP Yoddha have won one match. The Bengaluru vs UP match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
