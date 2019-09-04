Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Delhi take on Jaipur in today's first match

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Day 31 highlights: Telugu stun Jaipur 24-21 in tactical battle
PKL 2019, Day 24 highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat 22-19
PKL 2019 Day 32 highlights: Naveen stars as Delhi beat UP Yoddha 36-27
PKL 2019,Day 13 highlights: Bulls come from behind to beat Warriors 43-42
PKL 2019 Day 28 highlights: Jaipur beat Tamil Thalaivas 28-26 in a thriller
-
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers while Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Patna Pirates at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, in the second match. The Delhi vs Jaipur kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 40, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live streaming details
Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won 10 out of 16 matches and Bengaluru Bulls have won four while two matches ended in a tie. The Bengaluru vs Patna match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live match score here