Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Delhi take on Jaipur in today's first match

Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Patna Pirates end three-match losing streak?
In today's second match of PKL 2019, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Patna Pirates. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2019
File photo: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers while Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Patna Pirates at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, in the second match. The Delhi vs Jaipur kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 40, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live streaming details

Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won 10 out of 16 matches and Bengaluru Bulls have won four while two matches ended in a tie. The Bengaluru vs Patna match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates live match score here
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 17:55 IST

