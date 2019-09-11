JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Haryana to take on Jaipur in today's match

In today's second match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, PKL 2019
Haryana Steelers players in action
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, in the second match. The Haryana vs Jaipur kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 47, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba live streaming details
 
Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won 10 out of 12 matches while Bengal Warriors have won only two. The Bengal vs Mumbai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
