Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Haryana to take on Jaipur in today's match
In today's second match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with U Mumba. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Haryana Steelers players in action
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 47, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba live streaming details
Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won 10 out of 12 matches while Bengal Warriors have won only two. The Bengal vs Mumbai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
