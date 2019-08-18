JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Haryana take on Titans in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Puneri Paltan. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Desai brothers, PKL 2019
The Desai brothers Suraj and Siddharth seen performing their best against Dabang Delhi
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans, and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, in the second match. Haryana Steelers will look to continue their three-match winning streak while Telugu Titans look to brush up their defence as defenders consistently failed to perform. The Haryana vs Hyderabad kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 26, Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan live streaming
 
Head to head, Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan have won one match each out of two matches played between them in Pro Kabaddi League. The Chennai vs Pune match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
