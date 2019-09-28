JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Haryana take on UP in first match today

In today's second match, Gujarat Fortunegaints will need to win the match to remain in playoffs contention, when they take on Tamil Thalaivas. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, PKL 2019
Haryana Steelers players in action
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 matches, the first will be played between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha. Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, in the second match. The Haryana vs UP kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 61, Match 2: Gujarat Fortnegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming details
 
Head-to-head, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas have won one match each. Gujarat Fortunegiants need to win today’s match to remain in playoffs contention. The Gujarat vs Chennai kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas live match score here.

