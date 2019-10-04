JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Jaipur take on Bengaluru in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2019
File Photo: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi
In today’s schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first match will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls. Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, in the second match. Jaipur need to win today’s match to qualify for a playoffs. The Jaipur vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 66, Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
 
Haryana Steelers will look to end their home leg on a winning note. The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans live match score here.

