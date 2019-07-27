Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE score: Mumbai to take on Pune in today's 1st match
In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Bengal Warriors. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here
File photo: U Mumba's Rohit Baliyan fights his way through the grip of Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 7, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriros Live streaming details
In today’s second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with Bengal Warriors. In this match the battle will be between Bengal’s raiding trio – Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan – and Jaipur’s defence. Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the best corners in the league with Amit Hooda in the right corner and Sandeep Dhull in the left corner. The Jaipur vs Bengal match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
