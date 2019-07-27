JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE score: Mumbai to take on Pune in today's 1st match

In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Bengal Warriors. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here

BS Web Team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2019, Rohit Baliyan
File photo: U Mumba's Rohit Baliyan fights his way through the grip of Jaipur Pink Panthers
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, the first match will be played between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan while in the second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengal Warriors at NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai. For U Mumba, performance of their corners is crucial as they have put up a contrasting performances in the two matches played so far. Both Fazel and Sandeep Narwal had 4 tackle points each in their win against Telugu Titans with a combined tackle strike rate of 73. But in their loss to Jaipur, they scored just two tackle points combined. The Mumbai vs Pune kabaddi match will start at 7:30 pm.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 7, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriros Live streaming details
 
In today’s second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with Bengal Warriors. In this match the battle will be between Bengal’s raiding trio – Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan – and Jaipur’s defence. Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the best corners in the league with Amit Hooda in the right corner and Sandeep Dhull in the left corner. The Jaipur vs Bengal match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

