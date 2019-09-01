JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: UP take on Bengal in today's first match

In today's second match of PKL 2019, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors, PKl 2019
File photo: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between home team Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha, and Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, in the second match. The Bengal vs UP kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 38, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming
 
Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have won six out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won only only one match. The Bengaluru vs Chennai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
