Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: UP take on Bengal in today's first match
In today's second match of PKL 2019, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
File photo: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 38, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming
Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have won six out of seven matches while Tamil Thalaivas won only only one match. The Bengaluru vs Chennai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
