Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pune vs Bengaluru preview: Nitin Tomar needs to step up

-
-
In match 51 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Puneri Paltan will lock horns with defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at Jawarhar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Puneri Paltan raiding unit has had a good start to PKL 2019. In Pune’s first five matches, the average raid points per match has been 15.9, played without the services of Nitin Tomar. But in the first match after Nitin Tomar’s return the team scored 22 raid points in the match against Dabang Delhi with Tomar scoring eight raid points in the match and had a raid strike rate of 62. However, in the last two matches Nitin Tomar’s raiding performance has taken a hit. He scored only 7 raid points while his raid strike rate fell by half to 33.
Key battle: Bengaluru Bulls raiders vs Surjeet Singh
Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar have been successful in getting the better off Surjeet Singh in their duels against him. Pawan and Rohit combined have 51 duels against Surjeet Singh, out of which the raiders have been successful 32 times. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Pawan Sehrawat had a 10 – 1 head to head against Surjeet Singh.
|Pawan Sehrawat successful Raids vs. Surjeet Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
|Successful Raids
|Hand Touch
|Escape
|Jump
|Dubki
|12
|8
|2
|1
|1
|Rohit Kumar successful Raids vs. Surjeet Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL)
|Successful Raids
|Hand Touch
|Escape
|Dubki
|20
|11
|8
|1
Head to head, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls have won five each out of 10 matches played between so far.
Head to head last five meetings
|Match No
|Puneri Paltan
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 8
|27
|25
|Puneri Paltan won by 2 points
|PKL 5, Match 71
|20
|24
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 4 points
|PKL 4, Match 55
|36
|33
|Puneri Paltan won by 3 points
|PKL 4, Match 17
|27
|29
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 2 points
|PKL 3, Match 48
|44
|27
|Puneri Paltan won by 17 points
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details
Date and Day: August 21, 2019, Wednesday.
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Pune vs Bengaluru match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.