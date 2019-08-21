Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pune vs Bengaluru preview: Nitin Tomar needs to step up

In match 51 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with defending champions at Jawarhar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. raiding unit has had a good start to In Pune’s first five matches, the average raid points per match has been 15.9, played without the services of But in the first match after Nitin Tomar’s return the team scored 22 raid points in the match against Dabang Delhi with Tomar scoring eight raid points in the match and had a raid strike rate of 62. However, in the last two matches Nitin Tomar’s raiding performance has taken a hit. He scored only 7 raid points while his raid strike rate fell by half to 33.

Key battle: Bengaluru Bulls raiders vs Surjeet Singh



Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar have been successful in getting the better off Surjeet Singh in their duels against him. Pawan and Rohit combined have 51 duels against Surjeet Singh, out of which the raiders have been successful 32 times. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Pawan Sehrawat had a 10 – 1 head to head against Surjeet Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat successful Raids vs. Surjeet Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL) Successful Raids Hand Touch Escape Jump Dubki 12 8 2 1 1

Surjeet Singh being a right cover is in direct contest with Pawan Sehrawat. Pawan has got Surjeet out the most using hand touched. He has got him out eight times. Rohit Kumar also has been successful in landing his hand touch on Surjeet a total of 11 times in his 20 successful raids. All the successful raids against Surjeet has come in front of the baulk line.

Rohit Kumar successful Raids vs. Surjeet Singh – Skill wise (Overall PKL) Successful Raids Hand Touch Escape Dubki 20 11 8 1

vs head to head

Head to head, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls have won five each out of 10 matches played between so far.

Head to head last five meetings





Match No Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls Result PKL 6, Match 8 27 25 Puneri Paltan won by 2 points PKL 5, Match 71 20 24 Bengaluru Bulls won by 4 points PKL 4, Match 55 36 33 Puneri Paltan won by 3 points PKL 4, Match 17 27 29 Bengaluru Bulls won by 2 points PKL 3, Match 48 44 27 Puneri Paltan won by 17 points

August 21, 2019, Wednesday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Pune vs Bengaluru match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.