Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Jaipur's defence stop Pawan Sehrawat?

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Delhi vs UP preview: Naveen Kumar eyeing 8th super 10
In Match 58 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Sunday. This match will be a clash between one of the top defensive units (Jaipur) against one of the best raiding units (Bengaluru) in PKL 2019. Jaipur Pink Panthers have the best tackle point average and tackle strike rate among all teams. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls have the secnd best raid point average and raid strike rate. Today’s first match will also see the best raider in Pro Kabaddi 2019 battle the best defender – Pawan Sehrawat vs Sandeep Dhull.

Sandeep Dhull: Best performer in last 10 minutes

Jaipur have taken many games down to the wire this season and have ended up winning. Their top defender Sandeep Dhull has come through repeatedly for them in the closing stages of the match. He is slow to start the game, but keeps getting better as the game progresses and has a tackle strike rate of 70 in the final 10 minutes of matches, which is just too good by any defender.

Sandeep Dhull Phase Wise – PKL 2019
Time Tackle Points Tackle SR
1-10 5 38
11-20 11 79
21-30 7 58
31-40 14 70
Bengaluru’s team relying on Pawan’s success

In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls have depended on Pawan to get them through the matches. Pawan has scored six Super 10s this season out of which Bengaluru have won the game four times and ended up on the losing side twice. The last such instance happened on Saturday against Dabang Delhi when Pawan scored 15 raid points.

Impact of Pawan Sehrawat's SUPER 10 - PKL 2019
Instances Won Lost Win%
Pawan scoring a SUPER 10 6 4 2 67%
Pawan not scoring a SUPER 10 4 1 3 25%
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls head to head

Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have an edge with six wins out of 11 matches. One match ended in a tie.

Match No. Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengaluru Bulls Result
PKL 6, Match 131 32 40 Bengaluru Bulls won by 8 points
PKL 6, Match 70 32 45 Bengaluru Bulls won by 13 points
PKL 5, Match 35 30 28 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 2 points
PKL 4, Match 31 24 22 Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 2 points
PKL 4, Match 10 28 28 Tie
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming

Date and Day: August 25, 2019, Sunday.

Venue: Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Time: 7:30 pm IST

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Jaipur vs Bengaluru match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
First Published: Sun, August 25 2019. 15:24 IST

