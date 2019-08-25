Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Jaipur's defence stop Pawan Sehrawat?

-
-
In Match 58 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls at the Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Sunday. This match will be a clash between one of the top defensive units (Jaipur) against one of the best raiding units (Bengaluru) in PKL 2019. Jaipur Pink Panthers have the best tackle point average and tackle strike rate among all teams. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls have the secnd best raid point average and raid strike rate. Today’s first match will also see the best raider in Pro Kabaddi 2019 battle the best defender – Pawan Sehrawat vs Sandeep Dhull.
|Sandeep Dhull Phase Wise – PKL 2019
|Time
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|1-10
|5
|38
|11-20
|11
|79
|21-30
|7
|58
|31-40
|14
|70
In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls have depended on Pawan to get them through the matches. Pawan has scored six Super 10s this season out of which Bengaluru have won the game four times and ended up on the losing side twice. The last such instance happened on Saturday against Dabang Delhi when Pawan scored 15 raid points.
|Impact of Pawan Sehrawat's SUPER 10 - PKL 2019
|Instances
|Won
|Lost
|Win%
|Pawan scoring a SUPER 10
|6
|4
|2
|67%
|Pawan not scoring a SUPER 10
|4
|1
|3
|25%
Head to head, Jaipur Pink Panthers have an edge with six wins out of 11 matches. One match ended in a tie.
|Match No.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 131
|32
|40
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 8 points
|PKL 6, Match 70
|32
|45
|Bengaluru Bulls won by 13 points
|PKL 5, Match 35
|30
|28
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 2 points
|PKL 4, Match 31
|24
|22
|Jaipur Pink Panthers won by 2 points
|PKL 4, Match 10
|28
|28
|Tie
The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Jaipur vs Bengaluru match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.