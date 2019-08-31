Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Pawan looks to bounce back vs Gujarat's defence

In Match 67 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to kick start their home leg with a win, when they on at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. Both the teams have met earlier in and Fortunegiants crushed Bulls 42-24. However, Gujara failed to continue momentum after that and lost six matches on a row and eye a revival of their campaign. On the other hand, Bulls have won only two of their last six matches.

have been the best raiding team in the last 10 minutes of the game largely due to the presence of a champion performer like Pawan Sehrawat. At the same time, Gujarat’s defence has been the best in the last 10 minutes as well and this game could go down to the wire.

Best Raid SR in Last 10 Minutes – PKL 2019 Best Tackle SR in Last 10 Minutes – PKL 2019 Team Raid SR Team Tackle SR Bengaluru Bulls 55 Gujarat Fortunegiants 58 Patna Pirates 46 Telugu Titans 58 Dabang Delhi 45 Jaipur Pink Panthers/Puneri Paltan 56

In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pawan Sehrawat has been brilliant in all phases of the game and has continued his excellence in the final 10 minutes as well where he has his best raid strike rate.

Pawan Sehrawat Phase-Wise – PKL 2019 Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR 1-10 45 29 64 11-20 42 28 67 21-30 46 25 54 31-40 67 46 69

On the other hand, all defender of Gujarat has been brilliant in the last 10 minutes of games which can be seen from their tackle strike rate, led by their captain Sunil Kumar.

Gujarat Defenders in Last 10 Minutes – PKL 2019 Defender Tackle Points Tackle SR Sunil Kumar 14 88 Parvesh Bhainswal 9 56 More G B 6 60 Pankaj 2 100 Ankit 2 50

The elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have not managed to reach the heights they reached in season 6. While there have been some very good performances from them, there have also been a number of games where they have failed to show up entirely. They have both clicked only in a handful of matches. In the 4 matches where both Sunil and Parvesh have scored at least 2 tackle points each, Gujarat have won 3 and lost just once. That lone loss was a narrow defeat to Bengal Warriors in the final raid of the match. But in the other two scenarios where either one defender has done well or both have failed, Gujarat have won just once in 7 matches.

Sunil Kumar & Parvesh Bhainswal - PKL 2019 Performance No. of Matches Wins Losses One of them scoring 2 or more tackle points 5 1 4 Both scoring 2 or more tackle points 4 3 1 Both scoring less than 2 tackle points 2 0 2

