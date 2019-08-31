Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Pawan looks to bounce back vs Gujarat's defence

-
In Match 67 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls will look to kick start their home leg with a win, when they on Gujarat Fortunegiants at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. Both the teams have met earlier in PKL 2019 and Fortunegiants crushed Bulls 42-24. However, Gujara failed to continue momentum after that and lost six matches on a row and eye a revival of their campaign. On the other hand, Bulls have won only two of their last six matches.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Bengaluru vs Gujarat match predictions: Who will win the last 10 minutes?
Bengaluru Bulls have been the best raiding team in the last 10 minutes of the game largely due to the presence of a champion performer like Pawan Sehrawat. At the same time, Gujarat’s defence has been the best in the last 10 minutes as well and this game could go down to the wire.
|Best Raid SR in Last 10 Minutes – PKL 2019
|Best Tackle SR in Last 10 Minutes – PKL 2019
|Team
|Raid SR
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Bengaluru Bulls
|55
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|58
|Patna Pirates
|46
|Telugu Titans
|58
|Dabang Delhi
|45
|Jaipur Pink Panthers/Puneri Paltan
|56
In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pawan Sehrawat has been brilliant in all phases of the game and has continued his excellence in the final 10 minutes as well where he has his best raid strike rate.
|Pawan Sehrawat Phase-Wise – PKL 2019
|Time
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|1-10
|45
|29
|64
|11-20
|42
|28
|67
|21-30
|46
|25
|54
|31-40
|67
|46
|69
On the other hand, all defender of Gujarat has been brilliant in the last 10 minutes of games which can be seen from their tackle strike rate, led by their captain Sunil Kumar.
|Gujarat Defenders in Last 10 Minutes – PKL 2019
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|Sunil Kumar
|14
|88
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|9
|56
|More G B
|6
|60
|Pankaj
|2
|100
|Ankit
|2
|50
The elite cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have not managed to reach the heights they reached in season 6. While there have been some very good performances from them, there have also been a number of games where they have failed to show up entirely. They have both clicked only in a handful of matches. In the 4 matches where both Sunil and Parvesh have scored at least 2 tackle points each, Gujarat have won 3 and lost just once. That lone loss was a narrow defeat to Bengal Warriors in the final raid of the match. But in the other two scenarios where either one defender has done well or both have failed, Gujarat have won just once in 7 matches.
|Sunil Kumar & Parvesh Bhainswal - PKL 2019
|Performance
|No. of Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|One of them scoring 2 or more tackle points
|5
|1
|4
|Both scoring 2 or more tackle points
|4
|3
|1
|Both scoring less than 2 tackle points
|2
|0
|2
Fortunegiants vs Bulls live streaming details
Date and Day: August 31, 2019, Saturday.
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 7:30 pm IST
The Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Bengaluru vs Gujarat kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
Here is the starting probable of both the teams:
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Vs
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|Saurabh Nandal
|Right Corner
|Ruturaj Koravi
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Right In
|More GB
|Mohit Sehrawat
|Right Cover
|Sunil Kumar ©
|Banty
|Center
|Rohit Gulia
|Mahender Singh
|Left Cover
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Rohit Kumar ©
|Left In
|Abolfazl Maghsodlou
|Amit Sheoran
|Left Corner
|Pankaj