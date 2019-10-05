JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Meet Vivek Ranadive, the man who helped bring the NBA to India
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha eye playoffs qualification in today's match

Naveen Kumar has scored 19 SUPER 10s this season and is currently one SUPER 10 away from setting the record for most SUPER 10s in a PKL season

BS Web Team 

Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar

In Match 122 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will kick-off their home leg when they take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, on Saturday. If UP Yoddha win today’s match, they will qualify for the playoffs and subsequently knock out Jaipur Pink Panthers from the race.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Sumit: UP Yoddha’s hero in the defence

Sumit, in his debut season, has impressed everyone with his defensive performance. Sumit has scored 61 tackle points and is among the top three defenders this season. He has been at his best during Do-or-Die (DoD) situations. He has scored 25 tackle points in DoD raids which is the most tackle points by any defender.

Most Tackle Points in DoD Raids - PKL 7
Defender Tackle Points
Sumit 25
Jaideep 21
Baldev Singh 20
Mahender Singh 20
Naveen Kumar defying all odds

Naveen Kumar has been unstoppable this season scoring SUPER 10s in each match he has played except one. He has already scored 19 SUPER 10s this season and is currently one SUPER 10 away from setting the record for most SUPER 10s in a season.

Most SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
Raider Season Super 10s
Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 19
Naveen Kumar PKL 7 19*
Pardeep Narwal PKL 6 15
Naveen Kumar is playing one of the teams against whom he has had a good record. Naveen has scored at an average of 12.7 raid points per match against UP Yoddha. It is his second highest average amongst all teams in PKL. Naveen Kumar also has an outstanding Raid strike rate of 70 against UP, his best against any opposition in PKL.

Naveen Kumar - Highest Avg. Raid Points vs an Opponent in PKL 7 Naveen Kumar - Highest Raid SR vs an Opponent in PKL 7
Opponent Avg. Raid Points Opponent Raid SR
Patna Pirates 13.7 U.P. Yoddha 70
U.P. Yoddha 12.7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 67
Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.5 Patna Pirates 65


First Published: Sat, October 05 2019. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY