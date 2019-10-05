Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha eye playoffs qualification in today's match

In Match 122 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will kick-off their home leg when they take on table-toppers at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, on Saturday. If win today’s match, they will qualify for the playoffs and subsequently knock out from the race.

Sumit: UP Yoddha’s hero in the defence



Sumit, in his debut season, has impressed everyone with his defensive performance. Sumit has scored 61 tackle points and is among the top three defenders this season. He has been at his best during Do-or-Die (DoD) situations. He has scored 25 tackle points in DoD raids which is the most tackle points by any defender.

Most Tackle Points in DoD Raids - PKL 7 Defender Tackle Points Sumit 25 Jaideep 21 Baldev Singh 20 Mahender Singh 20

Naveen Kumar has been unstoppable this season scoring SUPER 10s in each match he has played except one. He has already scored 19 SUPER 10s this season and is currently one SUPER 10 away from setting the record for most SUPER 10s in a season.

Most SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL Raider Season Super 10s Pardeep Narwal PKL 5 19 Naveen Kumar PKL 7 19* Pardeep Narwal PKL 6 15

Naveen Kumar is playing one of the teams against whom he has had a good record. Naveen has scored at an average of 12.7 raid points per match against It is his second highest average amongst all teams in PKL. Naveen Kumar also has an outstanding Raid strike rate of 70 against UP, his best against any opposition in PKL.