Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha eye playoffs qualification in today's match

In Match 122 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha will kick-off their home leg when they take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, on Saturday. If UP Yoddha win today’s match, they will qualify for the playoffs and subsequently knock out Jaipur Pink Panthers from the race.
Sumit: UP Yoddha’s hero in the defence
Sumit, in his debut season, has impressed everyone with his defensive performance. Sumit has scored 61 tackle points and is among the top three defenders this season. He has been at his best during Do-or-Die (DoD) situations. He has scored 25 tackle points in DoD raids which is the most tackle points by any defender.
|Most Tackle Points in DoD Raids - PKL 7
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Sumit
|25
|Jaideep
|21
|Baldev Singh
|20
|Mahender Singh
|20
Naveen Kumar has been unstoppable this season scoring SUPER 10s in each match he has played except one. He has already scored 19 SUPER 10s this season and is currently one SUPER 10 away from setting the record for most SUPER 10s in a season.
|Most SUPER 10s in a Season – PKL
|Raider
|Season
|Super 10s
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 5
|19
|Naveen Kumar
|PKL 7
|19*
|Pardeep Narwal
|PKL 6
|15
|Naveen Kumar - Highest Avg. Raid Points vs an Opponent in PKL 7
|Naveen Kumar - Highest Raid SR vs an Opponent in PKL 7
|Opponent
|Avg. Raid Points
|Opponent
|Raid SR
|Patna Pirates
|13.7
|U.P. Yoddha
|70
|U.P. Yoddha
|12.7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|67
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11.5
|Patna Pirates
|65