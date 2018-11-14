PKL 2018 LIVE: Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers in search of win in Mumbai

In the 62nd match of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Haryana Steelers at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the 63rd match, host U Mumba will face Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue. The teams will look to win the matches and improve their position on the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table.

The first match of the day, i.e, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, is the second encounter ever in the history of ProKabadi. Both teams shared points in their previous encounter. Haryana Steelers are placed at the 5th position and will be desperate for a win, while Tamil Thalaivas are at the bottom of Zone B table. The match will start at 2000 hours.

Key players to watch out: Amit Hooda, Vikash Khandola, Ajay Thakur, Sunil





ALSO READ: PKL 2018 highlights, Day 31: U Mumba thrash UP Yoddha 41-24, top table

In the second match of the day, U Mumba will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba is comfortably sitting on top of the points table with a huge score difference of +109. Being the host, they have the support of the home crowd. Bengaluru Bulls too are on the top of the table from their zone, hence this match can be termed as the clash of table toppers. However, the Bulls will look to improve their points and score difference. The match will start at 2100 hours.





ALSO READ: PKL 2018 highlights, Day 30: Haryana Steelers stun U Mumba in a thriller

Key players to watch out: Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Kashiling Adake

Broadcast details:

The kabaddi match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. Hotstar will stream the matches live.





ALSO READ: PKL 2018 highlights, Day 29: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Mumba in a thriller