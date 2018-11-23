PKL 2018 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors LIVE: Pawan Sehrawat in action

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors while in the second match Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The day 40 will see the kick-start of Bengaluru leg but the matches are shifted to Pune by the organisers Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd. Coming back to today’s kabaddi match, Bengaluru Bulls have the edge over Bengal Warriors in head to head battle as they defeated Bengal in 7 matches out of 11. Bengaluru Bulls are sitting on top of Zone B and the primary reason for that has been their raiding department that has been firing on all cylinders. Bengal Warriors are sitting at 3rd position in Zone B due to their inconsistent performances mostly in defense.



PKL 2018, Day 40, Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan



In today’s second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan at 2100 (IST). The head-to-head between these two teams are very close with Jaipur having the edge at the moment 6-5 with one match ending in a tie. However, Pune have won their last 3 meetings against Jaipur. This includes their first meeting in which Pune won 29-25. There were no Super 10s on either side in this match. Monu (Pune) was the top scoring raider with 5 raid points. No Jaipur raider scored more than 3 raid points.



