PKL 2018, Live score: Tamil Thalaivas face Telugu Titans in must-win game

In the 72nd match of VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018, in-form Tamil Thalaivas will take on regional giants Telugu Titans at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. In the 73rd match, hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Dabag Delhi at the same venue. From today, the zonal phase resumes.

In the first match of Day 37, Tamil Thalaivas will go head-to-head with Telugu Titans. It is a must-win game for Thalaivas to qualify for the play-offs. Ajay Thakur, Manjit Chhillar, Abozar Mojahermighani, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rahul Chaudhari, Amit Hooda will be seen in action. The match will start at 2000 hours.

In the second match of Day 37, Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Dabang Delhi. Gujarat would love to continue their winning streak on their home turf, while Delhi would not a win under their belt. Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Naveen Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sunil Kumar will be the players to watch out for.