PKL 2018 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans LIVE: Pardeep eyes Super 10 record

Patna Pirates Team News Despite having a raider of the quality of Pardeep Narwal, Patna Pirates’ ability to win a match rests on their collective performance in defence. Patna Pirates average of 7 tackle points per game is the lowest by any team in PKL 2018. This was seen in their first game of Pro Kabaddi 2018 where Patna were comprehensively beaten by Tamil Thalaivas (26-42) despite Pardeep scoring 11 raid points. This was because the team scored only 2 tackle points which was their worst in PKL history. In the second and third games, versus UP Yoddha, the defence picked up its game and outscored the Yoddha defence in tackle points which made the difference with raid points being almost equal. Not a single Patna defender has picked up a High 5 in their three matches so far. Patna defence will need to come good again especially because Rahul Chaudhari has a very good record against 2 of their key defenders – Jaideep (6-1) and Kuldeep Singh (12-4). Day 12, Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Player Battle: Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates) vs Rahul Chaudhari (Telugu Titans) In today's Pro Kabaddi 2018 match, the top two raiders in PKL history, Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari will face off against each other. Rahul Chaudhari currently leads as the top raider in PKL history with 686 raid points to his name from 84 games while Pardeep Narwal is not far behind in second with 666 raid points from just 67 games. These two raiders also hold the record for most career Super 10s in PKL with 32 such outings so far for both of them. Rahul Chaudhari has a chance to take the lead again with his next Super 10, but if Pardeep Narwal gets one before him, he will take the lead in this category for the very first time. Pardeep Narwal has had an amazing start to season 6 with 41 raid points from his first 3 games and has scored a Super 10 in every game. In comparison, Rahul Chaudhari has been very subdued so far in PKL 6. He has only 20 raid points from his 3 matches without a single Super 10. This is the longest wait for Rahul Chaudhari to get to his first Super 10 in any season as he has never gone more than three games without a Super 10. Rahul Chaudhari’s average raid points per game and strike rate are both well below that of his overall PKL career. Both raiders have good records against each other’s teams - Pardeep Narwal has been very good versus Telugu Titans averaging 12.7 raid points a game, while Pardeep averages 9 raid pts per game Day 12, Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Can Titans' Abozar Mighani stop Patna's top raider Pardeep Narwal? In Match 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates will lock horns with Telugu Titans led by Vishal Bhardwaj at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. In the 12 matches played between the two teams in PKL history, Patna and Hyderabad both won 6 matches each. However, in PKL 5, the Patna Pirates completed a clean sweep against Telugu Titans, winning all 3 matches that they played. Since the arrival of Pardeep Narwal at Patna Pirates in Season 3, it is Patna that leads the head-to-head 5-2. Telugu Titans star raider Rahul Chaudhari is 14 raid points away from becoming the first raider in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach 700 raid points. Day 12, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

On Day 12 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Patna Pirates, led by star raider Pardeep Narwal, will take on Telugu Titans while the second match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Puneri Paltan’s Nitin Tomar is literally a one-man army when it comes to raiding, scoring 65% of the team's total raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2018 - the highest contribution by a single raider in PKL 6. It will be a battle between Paltan’s star raider Nitin and Jaipur’s right corner Mohit Chhillar. The battle will be very interesting as Nitin Tomar loves to get bonus points on the right corner of the court, where Mohit Chhillar will be defending. Mohit is the only defender against whom Nitin has not had a successful raid after more than three head-to-heads in PKL, making Mohit the most successful defender against him.



Before that, the first match will be a clash of two-star raiders – Pardeep Narwal (666 raid points) and Rahul Chaudhari (686 raid points). However, Pardeep is in top form, scoring a Super 10 in each of his three games in Pro Kabaddi 2018. The raid machine, Rahul Chaudhari is yet to score a Super 10 this season, but has a great record against Patna Pirates. His 108 raid points against Patna is the most by any raider against a single team in Pro Kabaddi League. Pardeep will have a tough task tonight as he is up against the best defensive team of PKL 6, as Telugu Titans' average of 14 tackle points per game is the best by any side. On the other hand, we might see Rahul Chaudhari at his best, as he is up against the worst defensive side of this season. Patna's average tackle points of 7 are the lowest by any team in PKL 6.



