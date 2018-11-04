PKL 2018 LIVE score:Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants will play each other, while in the second match, hosts UP Yoddha lock horns with Bengal Warriors at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddha lost both home games and their record against Bengal Warriors is also not inspiring. UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors have played four times in PKL with Yoddha yet to win a game against the Warriors. Two out of four matches have ended in a tie, including their first meeting of PKL 2018, which finished at the scoreline of 40-40. Prashanth Kumar Rai (13 raid points) and Maninder Singh (16 raid points) both had Super 10s when both teams met earlier in



Before that, in the first match, Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Dabang Delhi are yet to win a game against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their four meetings. They have lost three times and tied once. The only tie between the two teams occurred when they first meet in PKL 2018, which ended in a 32-32 tie. In so far, Dabang Delhi has won two matches, lost three and ended one in a tie. They are coming into today’s game with a loss against Puneri Paltan. On the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants are on a four-match winning streak, which is the longest winning streak of so far.



