PKL 2018 LIVE score:Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in 1st match

Business Standard

In today's second match, UP Yoddha led by Rishank Devadiga will take on Bengal Warriors.

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 today match: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors
PKL 2018 today match: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants will play each other, while in the second match, hosts UP Yoddha lock horns with Bengal Warriors at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddha lost both home games and their record against Bengal Warriors is also not inspiring. UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors have played four times in PKL with Yoddha yet to win a game against the Warriors. Two out of four matches have ended in a tie, including their first meeting of PKL 2018, which finished at the scoreline of 40-40. Prashanth Kumar Rai (13 raid points) and Maninder Singh (16 raid points) both had Super 10s when both teams met earlier in PKL 2018. 
 
Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here

Before that, in the first match, Dabang Delhi take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. Dabang Delhi are yet to win a game against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their four meetings. They have lost three times and tied once. The only tie between the two teams occurred when they first meet in PKL 2018, which ended in a 32-32 tie. In PKL 2018 so far, Dabang Delhi has won two matches, lost three and ended one in a tie. They are coming into today’s game with a loss against Puneri Paltan. On the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants are on a four-match winning streak, which is the longest winning streak of PKL 2018 so far.  

PKL 2018, Day 25, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors   UP FINDING DEFENSIVE COMBINATION • Nitesh and Sagar in the corners had been the most dependable defenders before the home leg, but with Jeeva Kumar returning and Sachin Kumar showing some good form, the UP defence looks to be improving. o Right cover Narender also scored 3 tackle points each in last 2 games.   

PKL 2018, Day 25, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors UP FINDING DEFENSIVE COMBINATION   • One of the worries for UP Yoddha since the season started has been their defence, specifically the cover combination. (insert UP defenders table) • Twice this season, they have opted to drop one of their raiders and go with an extra defender. The most recent one was on Saturday when they chose to leave out Rishank Devadiga and go with an extra defender in Sachin Kumar instead.  • Even though they lost the match the defensive performance was quite good. Three defenders picked up at least 3 tackle points – Narender, Sachin Kumar and Nitesh Kumar. Jeeva Kumar also picked up 1 tackle point from 3 tackles. 

PKL 2018, Day 25, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors HEAD-TO-HEAD (OVERALL) Matches – 4 | UP Yoddha - 0 | Bengal Warriors – 2 | Tie - 2 • UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors have played 4 times in PKL with Yoddha yet to win a game against the Warriors.  • 2 out of 4 matches have ended in a tie including their first meeting of PKL 6 which finished 40-40.   o Prashanth Kumar Rai (13 raid points) and Maninder Singh (16 raid points) both had Super 10s in this match. o Rishank Devadiga fell 1 raid point short of a Super 10 while Jang Kun Lee had 7 raid points for Bengal. o Surjeet Singh scored a High 5 (6 tackle points) and was the best defender in the game. • This will be the second meeting between these two teams in PKL 6.   

PKL 2018, Day 25, Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants CAN NAVEEN KUMAR BECOME SACHIN OF SEASON 6?   • Sachin (GUJ) surprised the entire league and ended up as the 10th best raider last season, playing a major role in taking Gujarat to the finals. • He had 159 raid points at a very good raid SR of 54 and had 7 Super 10s in the season. • Naveen Kumar (DEL), who is an NYP player this season, has put the entire league on notice with his performance so far scoring 44 raid points, which is the best performance by a NYP player this season. • He is the leading raid point scorer for Delhi. He was also Delhi’s leading raid point scorer in each of their last 3 games.  

PKL 2018, Day 25, Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants HEAD-TO-HEAD Overall PKL: Matches – 4 | Dabang Delhi – 0 | Gujarat Fortunegiants – 3 | Tie - 1 • Dabang Delhi are yet to win a game against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their 4 meetings. They have lost 3 times and tied once. • That tie came in the first meeting of PKL 6 when the match ended in a 32-32 tie.   

PKL 2018, Day 25: Today's match schedule   Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants   Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 18:12 IST

Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here

Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 LIVE updates

