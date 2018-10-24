PKL 2018 LIVE score: Bengaluru Bulls 32 | 24 Haryana Steelers in 2nd half

An empty raid from Rohit Kumar (32-24) Monu Goyat raids successfully (32-24) Rohit Kumar raids successfully and with this Haryana Steelers ALL OUT for 2nd time (32-23) Vikas Kandola raids successfully (28-23) A successful raid from Rohit Kumar (28-21) Haryana Steelers gets a Green Card

Today’s first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six will see Bengaluru Bulls taking on Haryana Steelers, while hosts Puneri Paltan will lock horns with UP Yoddha at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune in the second match.



The faceoff in the second match will be between two raiders who were teammates last year. and Rishank Devadiga were the lead raiders for UP Yoddha in PKL 5. In PKL 6, has scored 89 raid points from 9 matches for his new team Puneri Paltan at an average of 9.9 raid points per match and a strike rate of 54. Devadiga (UP) has 38 raid points for his team from 5 matches and is the second-highest raid point scorer for his team in Pro Kabaddi 2018.



Before that, in the first match, Bengaluru Bulls will clash with Haryana Steelers. The only meeting between the two teams before this resulted in a 7-point win for Haryana Steelers in PKL 5. So far, Bengaluru Bulls have 2 wins in 3 matches, while Haryana Steelers have only 2 wins under their belt in 7 matches. This match will be a battle between two strong raiding trios. Bengaluru Bulls have Rohit Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake while Haryana Steelers enjoy the services of their captain Monu Goyat, Vikas Kandola and Naveen.



